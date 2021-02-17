LAUREL COUNTY — Lily Fire and Rescue is reporting it responded to a residence in the 100 block of Spring Cut Circle at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday where first responders found three people suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.
One person was taken to Baptist Health Corbin where she was later pronounced dead by emergency room doctors, according to Lily Fire and Rescue.
A juvenile was taken to a local hospital in a privately owned vehicle and was later transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
The third person was taken by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to CHI Saint Joseph Health in London and was also later transported to UK Medical Center.
Lily Fire and Rescue reported that the carbon monoxide poisoning was caused by running a fuel operated generator with no ventilation in the garage area of the home which had lost power due to the winter weather.
Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County responded first to the scene and had retrieved the juvenile and one other patient before Lily Fire and Rescue arrived and found the third.
According to Lily Fire and Rescue, Kentucky State Police Post 11 also responded and is investigating.
