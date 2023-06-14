CORBIN — The North family and N the Skin Tattoos and Piercings artists were blown away by the community support they received at their ALS fundraiser on Saturday.
Participants that showed up and showed out raised nearly $10,000 for the ALS Foundation.
The inspiration for the event was their dearly loved Dale and Mary North, siblings who passed away with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).
ALS is a neurological disease that attacks the nervous system. Currently, there are no cures.
The fundraising event provided an opportunity to get a $20 tattoo of a star or ribbon, or a $20 nose piercing — which was where the majority of the donations came from.
The event was also family friendly. The outdoor portion of the business provided food, snow cones and inflatables.
The support didn’t stop with N the Skin though. Emily Rose, owner of Bombshell Beauty Lab (a beauty salon next door), provided hair tinsel, feathers, colored extensions and temporary tattoos for those who didn’t want to get permanently tatted or pierced.
“I wouldn’t have this business if it wasn’t for Dale. We had a dream a long time ago to have a tattoo/hair salon together and this was about the best we can do — being neighbors,” Rose said. “He always encouraged people to be your own boss, do your own thing and be who you are. I don’t think I could have done this if it wasn’t for him pushing me along the way.”
Rose said he mentored her and she will do anything she can to help find a cause for the awful disease.
All the funds from each of the activities provided went to the ALS Foundation to help find a cure for the disease.
“The community showed up and showed out,” Gracie North Woods, Dale’s older sister said. “I could tell people all day about Dale and his love for others but this... It’s an emotional day for us. Many of these people are sharing the greatest memories about Dale.”
Cheyenne Johnson said she had never met Dale until he started doing her tattoos at 15 when she got a notary.
Johnson came to the event to get her a tattoo in Dale’s honor.
“He has always treated me like family. Honestly he has to be one of the greatest, kindest, sweetest people I have ever met in my life,” Johnson said. “He did all 20 of my tattoos I have now.”
Dale treated Johnson like family from the beginning, which Johnson said led to them becoming good friends.
“I went on many hikes with Dale,” Johnson said. “He would always be cutting up about something and was always giving me advice when I needed it.”
Adinna Alcorn was named after Dale’s mom and was overwhelmed with how much support the family had during the event.
“I hope the ALS Foundation can find a cure for ALS,” Alcorn said. “It happened so fast to Dale. It isn’t fair. He did all my tattoos but one and this is my first time back in here after he has been gone. It’s hard but it still feels like home.”
Brooke Durhan, Dale’s sister-in-law, added, “It’s humbling to see how many people really love our family and show up for my sister. It’s touching to feel that kind of love. If you know anything about Kelly or who Dale was, they are some of the most giving people and loved everyone like they’re someone. It’s a beautiful thing to see today.”
The artists did over 200 tattoos at the event.
“I think this event would be something else for Dale to tear up about for sure,” Kelly North, Dale’s widow, said. “I definitely think he knew he was loved but I don’t think he knew to the extent.”
Dale mentored the younger generation as well.
Cameron Henson met Dale while he was younger working and helping Dale at his work. He ended up getting to know Dale and later met the Norths’ daughter Natalie, which led to them being in a relationship.
“He always just told me to always take care of her,” Henson said. “He was always so good to me.”
Brianna Rucker and Brittany Coffey experienced Dale’s love due to Kelly and Dale having a big part in raising them along with their own four daughters — Natalie, Brianna, Kyrah and Briley.
“He was the most positive person always,” Coffey said.
“He would have loved this,” Rucker added.
If you couldn’t attend the event, t-shirts can still be purchased online through Dry County Clothing for $20 that will also help the ALS Foundation.
The Corbin community will have other opportunities to participate in similar events.
“We plan on doing this event every year now,” Woods said. “We will keep Dale and Mary’s memory alive through this and hopefully help find a cure for ALS.”
