CORBIN — Johnny Miller has been busy for 13 years as an official brand ambassador for KFC.
After a medical condition put a halt to the path he was on, his unique career path as a Colonel Sanders impersonator has given Miller beyond the typical life experiences. They now adorn the walls of his Corbin home through photos captured throughout his journey.
Though the Sanders life wasn’t a part of his original life plan, Miller has stepped into this role whole-heartedly. He is possibly the only impersonator in the world that is a walking-and-talking emblem of the original he impersonates.
“I have been all over the world; I have done nine TV commercials; I have been to every continent except South America and Antartica and I love it,” Miller said.
One of his favorite places to visit as the Colonel is the Middle East.
”The Muslims are most gracious host of any people on the planet,” Miller said. “They will bend over backwards to make sure you are well taken care of, you are happy and have the best accommodations with five-star everything and you don’t have to pay for anything. I love going to the Middle East.”
He has shared space with well-known faces including former president George H.W. Bush, appeared on the Today show early in his career — gifting cookies to the news anchors and having his photo with Miss USA.
While filming one of the first featured commercials for the KFC $5 Fill Up on a skyscraper in Chicago, he not only got to experience life behind the lens including a stunt double, but he learned just how small the world can be.
As he took a break from filming, he walked pass a banquet room in which someone called out to him.
”Colonel, colonel, colonel, come in here,” they called out.
Turns out one of the individuals in the room was then-Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear’s chief of staff who was also a Kentucky Colonel and approached Miller.
”Are you a Kentucky Colonel?,” he asked Miller directly.
Miller replied, “No sir, I am not.”
A phone call later, the chief of staff handed Miller the phone.
”Your commission is in the mail today,” Gov. Beshear said to Miller over the phone.
Miller has officially been a Kentucky Colonel ever since the interaction in 2011.
Part of walking and talking the Sanders life is providing the best experience for his audience. Sanders has invested over $16,000 in his original and vintage collection of Sanders memorabilia. His collection includes original photos from film negatives, original menus and even an original pressure cooker when Sanders got his start in the world of chicken.
Miller has studied the life of Sanders and likely is the most knowledgable person on the original Colonel Harland Sanders’ life. Sitting down with Miller is like sitting down with your grandpa as he tells you a story of his dear friend.
”I love the look on their face when I give them exactly what they expect,” Miller said. “I love this job because I get to love on the people.”
Loving on others is a big part of his life as a Seventh-day Adventist. He is an ordained preacher with his Bible and binder of original sermons coinciding with his Sanders memorabilia in his office.
”I use this as an andering edge for the gospel,” Miller said. “As an impersonator, KFC allows me to do everything Sanders did, because it sells chicken.”
Sanders himself became a Christian at age 77, according to Miller. Sanders appeared on the 700 Club and gave his testimony at church camp meetings.
”That is when all the colorful language and stuff turned to the southern alternatives like dagummit, holy cow and whippersnapper he is known for. He got generous with his money,” Miller said. “Almost everything in the whole commonwealth that says Salvation Army on it, the colonel paid for it.”
One of his favorite parts of his Sanders collection is a photo of Sanders and his wife being baptized in the Jordan River in Israel, an original he proudly displays in his office where Miller writes many of his sermons.
Miller says his real passion is helping veterans, which he does through the local American Legion in Corbin and preaching the gospel.
”The best part of all of this is loving on people,” Miller said.
