Whitley County Vote Totals with 185 mail-in ballots that were not returned yet:
Williamsburg City Council
Laurel Jefferies West: 988
Erica Harris: 973
Loren Connell: 857
Mary Ann Stanfill: 825
Richard Foley: 798
Patty Faulkner: 731
Carl Weaver: 401
Jane Graham: 394
Corbin City Commissioners (vote 4)
Allison Moore: 1,383
Seth Reeves: 1,261
Lisa Garrison: 657
Brandon Shepherd: 992
Trent Knuckles: 1,102
Daron Steele: 464
Shannon Hall: 573
Whitley County Board of Education 3rd District
Malorie Cooper: 1,150
Kay Schwartz: 973
Whitley County Board of Education 4th District
Brenda Hill: 821
Danny Terrell: 550
Whitley County Board of Education 5th District
J.E. Jones: 821
Corbin Independent Board of Education
Stephen Mulberry 2,642
Todd Childers 2,897
Keith Gibson 2,758
Williamsburg Independent Board of Education
Kim White 1,236
Allan Steely 1,118
Knox County results
Corbin City Commission (vote 4)
Allison Moore: 258
Seth Reeves: 218
Lisa Garrison: 174
Brandon Shepherd: 226
Trent Knuckles: 232
Daron Steele: 95
Shannon Hall: 128
Barbourville City Council (vote 6)
Wilma Barnes: 719
Calvin Manis: 513
Ronnie Moore: 615
Mike Johnson: 637
Eddie Smith: 682
Jeremy Hicks: 653
Knox County Board of Education District 3 (Vote 1)
Jim Miles: 551
Charles Merida: 531
Knox County Board of Education District 4 (Vote 1)
Bob Frederick: 636
William Ashburn: 896
Jared Mills: 245
Knox County Board of Education District 5
Jimmy Hendrickson: 2,059
Barbourville Independent Board of Education (Vote 2)
Jon Phoenix: 235
Sandy Lundy: 671
Blair Skidmore: 552
Corbin Independent Board of Education (Vote 3)
Stephen Mulberry: 208
Todd Childers: 221
Keith Gibson: 221
Associated Press reported results:
Republican President Donald Trump wins Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump has won Republican-leaning Kentucky.
The Bluegrass State delivered its eight electoral votes for the Republican president as Trump defeated Democrat Joe Biden in Kentucky. The outcome was never in doubt, reflected by the absence of presidential campaigning in the state as both candidates focused on swing states.
Republicans have long dominated federal elections in Kentucky, including at the top of the ticket in presidential elections. No Democrat has carried Kentucky since Bill Clinton in 1996.
Trump carried Kentucky by 30 percentage points four years ago against Democrat Hillary Clinton, and his popularity remained strong in the state during his term. Kentucky’s GOP congressional delegation remained steadfast in supporting Trump, mirroring the president’s popularity with their constituents.
GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.
McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history.
The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath in the election Tuesday. McGrath is a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider.
McConnell touted his leadership post as a political asset for Kentucky. As Trump’s top ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell led efforts to defend Trump during his impeachment acquittal in the Senate. He also worked with Trump on a tax overhaul and orchestrated Senate confirmation of more than 200 judicial appointments by the Republican president, including Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
It was McGrath’s second loss since 2018, when she was defeated in a congressional race.
GOP US Rep. Harold Rogers wins 21st term in Kentucky
Republican U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers defeated Democratic challenger Matthew Ryan Best on Election Tuesday to win his 21st term in the Appalachian area of southeastern Kentucky.
Rogers is Kentucky’s longest-serving politician in congress, having represented the state’s 5th district since 1981. He currently serves as the dean of the Kentucky’s congressional delegation, which includes five Republicans and one Democrat.
