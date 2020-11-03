vote here

As of Tuesday night, the Corbin City Commission race has four clear front runners. Allison Moore, Seth Reeves, Trent Knuckles and Brandon Shepherd have over a 375 vote lead over the candidate with the fifth most votes.

Allison Moore: 1,641

Seth Reeves: 1,479

Lisa Garrison: 831

Brandon Shepherd: 1,218

Trent Knuckles: 1,334

Daron Steele: 559

Shannon Hall: 701

Whitley County Vote Totals with 185 mail-in ballots that were not returned yet:

Williamsburg City Council

Laurel Jefferies West: 988

Erica Harris: 973

Loren Connell: 857

Mary Ann Stanfill: 825

Richard Foley: 798

Patty Faulkner: 731

Carl Weaver: 401

Jane Graham: 394

Corbin City Commissioners (vote 4)

Allison Moore: 1,383

Seth Reeves: 1,261

Lisa Garrison: 657

Brandon Shepherd: 992

Trent Knuckles: 1,102

Daron Steele: 464

Shannon Hall: 573

Whitley County Board of Education 3rd District

Malorie Cooper: 1,150

Kay Schwartz: 973

Whitley County Board of Education 4th District

Brenda Hill: 821

Danny Terrell: 550

Whitley County Board of Education 5th District

J.E. Jones: 821

Corbin Independent Board of Education

Stephen Mulberry 2,642

Todd Childers 2,897

Keith Gibson 2,758

Williamsburg Independent Board of Education

Kim White 1,236

Allan Steely 1,118

Knox County results

Corbin City Commission (vote 4)

Allison Moore: 258

Seth Reeves: 218

Lisa Garrison: 174

Brandon Shepherd: 226

Trent Knuckles: 232

Daron Steele: 95

Shannon Hall: 128

Barbourville City Council (vote 6)

Wilma Barnes: 719

Calvin Manis: 513

Ronnie Moore: 615

Mike Johnson: 637

Eddie Smith: 682

Jeremy Hicks: 653

Knox County Board of Education District 3 (Vote 1)

Jim Miles: 551

Charles Merida: 531

Knox County Board of Education District 4 (Vote 1)

Bob Frederick: 636

William Ashburn: 896

Jared Mills: 245

Knox County Board of Education District 5 

Jimmy Hendrickson: 2,059

Barbourville Independent Board of Education (Vote 2)

Jon Phoenix: 235

Sandy Lundy: 671

Blair Skidmore: 552

Corbin Independent Board of Education (Vote 3)

Stephen Mulberry: 208

Todd Childers: 221

Keith Gibson: 221

Associated Press reported results:

Republican President Donald Trump wins Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump has won Republican-leaning Kentucky.

The Bluegrass State delivered its eight electoral votes for the Republican president as Trump defeated Democrat Joe Biden in Kentucky. The outcome was never in doubt, reflected by the absence of presidential campaigning in the state as both candidates focused on swing states.

Republicans have long dominated federal elections in Kentucky, including at the top of the ticket in presidential elections. No Democrat has carried Kentucky since Bill Clinton in 1996.

Trump carried Kentucky by 30 percentage points four years ago against Democrat Hillary Clinton, and his popularity remained strong in the state during his term. Kentucky’s GOP congressional delegation remained steadfast in supporting Trump, mirroring the president’s popularity with their constituents.

GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.

McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history.

The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath in the election Tuesday. McGrath is a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider.

McConnell touted his leadership post as a political asset for Kentucky. As Trump’s top ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell led efforts to defend Trump during his impeachment acquittal in the Senate. He also worked with Trump on a tax overhaul and orchestrated Senate confirmation of more than 200 judicial appointments by the Republican president, including Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

It was McGrath’s second loss since 2018, when she was defeated in a congressional race.

GOP US Rep. Harold Rogers wins 21st term in Kentucky

Republican U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers defeated Democratic challenger Matthew Ryan Best on Election Tuesday to win his 21st term in the Appalachian area of southeastern Kentucky.

Rogers is Kentucky’s longest-serving politician in congress, having represented the state’s 5th district since 1981. He currently serves as the dean of the Kentucky’s congressional delegation, which includes five Republicans and one Democrat.

