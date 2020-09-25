CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhounds picked up a much-needed win at home Tuesday by shutting out Berea with a 4-0 win.
Grace Gibson continued her impressive play by scoring three goals while teammate Olivia Jones added a goal.
“It was a good win,” coach Hannah Goins said. “We looked good but we still came out slow. We picked up the intensity and possessed the ball well. We finally started finding the back of the net.
“It was a much needed win and we need to get a little momentum going,” she added. “We are improving every day and that’s good. We hve some stuff to work on and the biggest thing we need to do is play a little quicker. We’ve got to attack better. We are taking it one day at a time.”
The win improved the Lady Redhounds to 2-3-1. Corbin is scheduled to be back in action today on the road against George Rogers Clark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.