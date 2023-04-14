CORBIN — Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds took advantage of three Whitley County errors, and improved to 2-0 against 50th District competition with a 12-2 five-inning win over the Lady Colonels on Friday.
“Another big district game tonight against Whitley,” Stidham said. “Coach (Angela) Singleton is a great coach and had her team ready. Every district win in our district is a big win, and my girls were firing on all cylinders tonight.
“We take it one game at a time, and build from one to the next, learning from each, and just try to learn and grow as a team,” she added. “So proud to get the 12-2 win over Whitley in five innings. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
Corbin (10-4) won its seventh consecutive game as three errors by the Lady Colonels (5-14, 0-1) led to seven unearned runs.
Danni Foley got the job done in the pitcher’s circle, tossing all five innings while scattering three hits and giving up only two earned runs. She struck out two batters.
“Danni Foley was on the mound and she had a solid defense behind her making great plays and keeping Whitley at bay,” Stidham said.
Anela Sanders led Corbin at the plate, going 3-for-3 with one RBI while Kallie Housley turned in a perfect 2-for-2 effort while driving in two RBI and scoring twice.
Raegan Walker drove in three runs during the win while finishing with a hit and scoring once while Raegan Hinkle finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Alayna Reynolds collected a hit, an RBI, and scored once while Morgan Hicks drove in a run, and scored twice. Bailey Stewart finished with two runs scored while Abi Beller had a hit and scored once.
“On offense, we came to hit the ball, going top to bottom and back to the top in the first inning,” Stidham said. “Anela Sanders is finding it. She’s had another big game for us tonight going 3-for-3 followed by Kallie Housley, who is just a force on both sides of the ball every single game.
“The whole team is really seeing the ball well, and finding a way to get on and making timely hits, and coming together as a solid team top to bottom,” she added. “I am always proud of everyone of them and how they are all willing to step up and take on any role we need.”
Kara Canada started the game for Whitley County but didn’t record an out, allowing two hits, and three earned runs.
Mackenzie Lunsford tossed four innings, giving up seven hits, and two earned runs.
Canada led the Lady Colonels with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored while Charley Chaney had a hit, and scored once. Amber Brown drove in a run while Hallie Huddleston connected with a hit.
