WINCHESTER — Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds saw their record drop to 1-4 after posting a 1-2 mark in this past weekend’s Jerry Puckett Cardinals Showcase.
Corbin handed Pike County Central a 13-2 loss on Friday before suffering setbacks to both Highlands and George Rogers Clark.
The Lady Redhounds dropped a 14-1 decision to Highlands on Saturday before falling to George Rogers Clark, 14-0.
Stidham’s squad is scheduled to be back in action on Friday at home against Whitley County. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
Saturday’s Games
George Rogers Clark 14, Corbin 0
GRC used an eight-run second inning and a five-run third inning to pull away and beat Corbin, 14-0.
The Lady Cardinals only had four hits in the win while taking advantage of seven walks and five errors. Only seven of GRC’s runs were earned.
Rebecca Stewart has Corbin’s lone hit while Shelby Stewart and Kallie Housley pitched for the Lady Redhounds.
Stewart lasted one and one/thirds of an inning, surrendering only one hit and four earned runs while Housley tossed two and two/thirds of an inning, allowing three hits and three earned runs.
Highlands 14, Corbin 1
Highlands jumped out to a 5-0 lead before seeing Corbin score its lone run of the game in the third inning. The Lady Bluebirds put the game out of reach with five runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning to pick up a 14-1 victory.
Kallie Housley, Kaila Stidham, and Brianna Rucker each had a hit apiece in the loss while Danni Foley tosses two and two/thirds of an inning, surrendering nine hits and five earned runs. She also struck out two batters. Kallie Housley pitches one and one/third of an inning and gave up six hits and five earned runs while striking out two batters.
Friday’s Game
Corbin 13, Pike Central 2
Shelby Stewart delivered a home run and three RBI in Corbin’s 13-2 win over Pike Central while also picking up the victory in the pitcher’s circle, allowing only five hits and two earned runs. She also struck out four batters.
Rebecca Stewart finished with two hits (double and a triple) along with two RBI and three runs scored while Alayna Reynolds, and Kaila Stidham each finished with two hits apiece Kallie Housley and Bailey Stewart each finished with a hit apiece while Brianna Rucker drove in two runs.
