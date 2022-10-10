CORBIN — After posting an impressive 3-1 mark during this past weekend’s Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions, the defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds cruised to an easy two-set victory over Barbourville on Monday.
Vanessa Ross’ team wasted little time putting away the Lady Tigers, winning the first set, 25-6, while cruising to an easy 25-13 victory in the second set.
Corbin’s (18-8) three wins during this past weekend came against quality teams in Powell County, Letcher County Central, and Knott County Central.
The Lady Redhounds defeated Powell County, 25-13, 25-17, before needing three sets to defeat Letcher Central, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20.
Corbin cruised to an easy 25-13, 26-24 victory over Knott Central. The Lady Redhounds’ lone loss was a 25-17, 28-21 setback to Boyd County.
Corbin will play its final regular season game Thursday on the road against Harlan County before facing off against Williamsburg next week during semifinal action of the 50th District Volleyball Tournament.
