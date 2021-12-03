WILLIAMSBURG — It’s been a strong start to the season for Sean Pigman’s Whitley County Lady Colonels, opening up with two straight wins at home, with their latest coming against Madison Southern on Friday night.
Whitley County once again used a balanced attack against the Lady Eagles to pull out the 43-41 win. It was another full team effort in which nine different players found the scoring column. Marissa Douglas led the way with 14 points on the night, followed by Taylor Rice with seven and Bailey Brown with six.
Pigman said it was a great win for his squad, especially this early in the year against a very good Madison Southern team.
“It was a very good win. The kids fought the entire game,” said Pigman. “They are a good team and well-coached. They have size and length which makes everything tough, but the kids kept battling and found a way. I’m very proud of them.”
The game was nip-and-tuck for a full four quarters. Madison Southern jumped out to a 10-8 lead and the Lady Colonels cut it to 23-22 going into the half. Rice and Kylee Brown scored all eight of Whitley County’s points in the first quarter, before Douglas took over the second, knocking down a big-three-point shot and scoring six points in the period.
Douglass picked back up in the third quarter, coming out with two three-pointers, but the Lady Colonels still trailed 31-30 heading into the game’s final period.
Whitley County picked up the effort on the defensive end of the court in the fourth quarter, holding the Lady Eagles to just two field goals. Martina Ahumada Xirgo had her biggest shot of the night in the fourth, a big three-point basket to keep Whitley County ahead. Jaelyn Brackett also scored a crucial basket down the stretch, as the Lady Colonels fought their way back to the come-from-behind victory.
Pigman said his team was able to play their best when the game mattered most.
“Everyone contributed. Marissa Douglas had another good game and Bailey Brown did a great job in the fourth quarter at crunch time,” said Pigman. “Jaelyn Brackett had some huge minutes tonight - really contributed and did a great job. It was a true team effort. Even our students in “The Crew” were huge in the win. It was a good night to be a Colonel.”
Whitley County 43, Madison Souther 41
Whitley County 8 14 8 13 43
Madison Southern 10 13 9 9 41
Whitley County (43) — Douglas 14, Taylor Rice 7, Bailey Brown 6, Kylee Brown 5, Michaela Barton 3, Ahumada Xirgo 3, Chelsey Logan 2, Katlyn Collier 2, Jonna Rice 1.
Madison Southern (41) — Wooten 12, French 8, Estep 5, Daniels 6, Flannery 2, Estep 11.
