After three years as reigning 13th Region champs, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars had to pass the torch to their crosstown rivals, South Laurel, as the Lady Cardinals took a 2-0 win in the finals of the 13th Region Tournament on Monday night.
North Laurel had been dominant within the region since winning the title in 2018, but 2021 was all about South Laurel. The Lady Cardinals outplayed regional opponents all season long and Monday night’s win gave them an 11-0 record within the region this year.
Coach Jeremy Howard called his 2021 squad a special group.
“I could not be more proud of these young ladies,” said Howard. “They are an incredibly special group.”
While South Laurel was the favorite heading into the championship matchup, the Lady Jaguars gave one of their best efforts of the season. The teams played three times this year, with the Lady Cardinals winning the first showdown 5-2 in August. South Laurel won the second game 2-0 in the finals of the 49th District Tournament, before another 2-0 win gave them the regional crown on Monday.
North Laurel Coach Jessica Miller said she was proud of the effort from her young squad, not only on Monday, but throughout the entire year.
“We are a really young team with a lot to learn still and a lot of growing to do, but they have improved drastically from the start of summer practices to now,” said Miller. “They played their hearts out tonight and I couldn’t be prouder of them. As a young team, these girls still have plenty of time to accomplish great things.”
The Lady Jaguars were able to stay neck-and-neck with South Laurel for the first half and the two teams went into the break scoreless.
It took no time for the Lady Cardinals to get on the board in the second half. Leading scorer Josie Gill found the back of the net in the 18th minute of the half to put her team up 1-0. Midway through the half South Laurel got their second goal of the game, this time from Belle Dotson, extending the South Laurel lead to 2-0 as they cruised to the win.
The win gave the Lady Cardinals the 13th Region championship and they will now move on to the state tournament next week. It’s the first regional title for South Laurel since they last won in 2014.
Howard credited North Laurel in the game and said he is proud of the win.
“It’s difficult to beat a team three times and North Laurel played a great game,” said Howard. “I’m so proud to be able to bring the regional title back to South Laurel.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.