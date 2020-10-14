KNOX COUNTY - The Knox County Health Department reported three new COVID related deaths Wednesday evening.
The health department also reported 31 new positive cases, bringing the total number of cases in Knox County to 692. 167 of those 692 cases are reportedly active cases, with one of those being a child.
The Knox County Health Department also reported that one of those new cases reported Wednesday, was an employee of IGA in Barbourville. The health department encourages those who visited IGA on Saturday, Oct. 10 from noon-10:00 p.m. to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
“If you do become ill and show signs of COVID-19, do become tested,” the health department posted.
