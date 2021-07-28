During an interview screening committee held on Tuesday, Knox Central selected assistant coach Travis McDaniel to be the interim head coach for the football team.
McDaniel has served as an assistant coach for the Panther team under the leadership of former coach Fred Hoskins. Hoskins stepped down from the football lead this summer to accept the principalship role at Knox County Middle.
"Although we aren’t completely new to Knox Central, the opportunity to be your head football coach is something that I consider to be an honor and I am excited to build onto your tradition," shared McDaniel.
McDaniels has 16 years of experience including coaching at four high schools in southeastern Kentucky. The majority of his coaching career has been as an offensive coordinator but he has served as a head coach and athletic director.
"My family and I would like to say we are excited about this new journey we are embarking on," said Daniels.
"I look forward to the daily grind and the process of watching our team grow. We will approach every day with a blue collar mentality and we will be over believers as we strive to be over achievers."
As he takes on the head coach position for this season, McDaniel has a message for the community.
"Whether we are at home or on the road, we need all of Panther Nation to be behind us as we look forward to continuing making all of the 'Blue and Gold' proud."
