LONDON — A federal civil lawsuit has been filed against Whitley County as well as Whitley County Detention Center officials over the death of a Woodbine man who had been in the jail’s custody.
Attorney Paul Croley filed the suit on behalf of the estate of Aaron K. Burnette — including administratrix Keri Burnette and Andrea Williams as guardians to five of his children — against the county, Jailer Brian Lawson, WCDC employee Steve Claxton and several unknown individuals.
Burnette, 30, died Sept. 9 at Baptist Health Corbin — a day after he’d been transported after being found unresponsive in his cell.
The lawsuit claims that Burnette suffered from addiction and was in distress shortly after his arrest the night of September 7. Rather than being treated, according to the suit, Burnette was transferred from a cell with three other individuals to an isolation cell.
By 1:13 p.m. the following day, according to the lawsuit, Burnette had to be carried into the jail’s video room for his virtual arraignment at which time the judge was advised that Burnette was in withdrawal. He was returned to his cell at 1:20 p.m. and was found unresponsive at 1:53 p.m. by Claxton. Five minutes later, two unidentified medical personnel began life saving measures.
“Upon information and belief, this was the only time Burnette received any medical care while at the detention center,” Croley writes.
The lawsuit claims that Burnette was subjected to cruel and unusual punishment as well as being denied due process in violation of his rights under the 4th, 8th, and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
Plaintiffs are seeking “actual, special, punitive and compensatory damages” in excess of $75,000.
A response from the defendants had not yet been filed at press time.
