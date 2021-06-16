WILLIAMSBURG — “Bone” appétit—local teachers and sisters-in-law have teamed up to offer homemade, organic treats for your four-legged friends.
Jennifer Meadors and Amber Rains were looking for a side business to help bring in some extra income and keep them busy once summer began.
“We just realized that we work really well together, compliment one another,” Meadors said.
“We thought ‘when summer hits, let’s try to strike up a small business,’” Rains added.
The pair wanted to do something that they were both passionate about and would enjoy spending their time doing.
As dog lovers with several of their own rescue pups between the two of them, Meadors and Rains knew the route they wanted to go. And so, the Yuppy Puppy Bakery was born.
After some trial and error, and the help of their furry taste testers, the two have created a menu sure to get your dogs’ tails wagging.
The Yuppy Puppy Bakery offers “pupcakes,” birthday cakes, donuts, muffins and of course, dog treats of all different flavors. Meadors and Rains are always coming up with new recipe ideas, as well.
“We’re super busy,” Rains said of business so far. “We’re on our feet baking for six or seven hours a day to fill orders but it’s fun. We’ve got our dogs right there with us and they taste test if we need them to.”
Customers can even subscribe to the Yuppy Puppy Bakery’s Bark Boxes—a subscription box of a dozen assorted dog treats that you can sign up to receive monthly, weekly or bi-weekly. The pair will be delivering and meeting up with subscribers on Thursdays and Fridays with their subscription boxes.
Meadors and Rains are hoping to encourage community members to shop small.
“I think as far as price point, we’re very compatible,” Meadors said. “Plus, it’s natural and organic. The whole thing that we’re trying to do is support small businesses in our area too, instead of these big box stores. You get better service and a better product for essentially the same price.”
“It’s also much healthier for your dog,” Rains added.
Meadors said that a portion of their profits will be donated to the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter.
To order your homemade dog treats, message the Yuppy Puppy Bakery on Facebook or Instagram. You can also call or text 606-521-1869 or 606-524-4266.
You can find the Yuppy Puppy Bakery products at Kentucky Creative LLC in Corbin. The pair will also be setting up at all the local farmers markets offering their homemade treats.
