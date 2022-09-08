CUMBERLAND FALLS -- First responders rushed Wednesday to save a woman who went over Cumberland Falls, a 65-foot drop down into the river that she survived without major injury.
Whitley County firefighter Lucas Ball said, "I guess she had dropped her phone in the water she went to reach over to get it. Whenever she did it, she fell into the water and it took her over in the falls."
The woman survived with barely a scratch. Ball added, "We're just grateful that she's alive. That's a miracle. She had God looking over her."
Emergency personnel were able to rescue the woman at the beach. After she was checked, she didn't even need to go to the hospital.
Ball has been a first responder for nine years in Whitley County. He observed, "I've been down to the Falls many times and it's not every day you see someone fall from the Falls and make it out alive with barely a scratch."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.