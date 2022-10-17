WHITLEY COUNTY — A 17-year-old student has been charged with bringing an unloaded handgun into Whitley County High School on Monday.
In a statement released from Whitley County Schools Superintendent John Siler, he said, “School officials were alerted to this situation by another student. This prompted the school resource officer and school administration to immediately question the student and search their belongings. The unloaded gun was found in the student’s book bag but there was no ammunition found. At no time were threats made against students or staff.”
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department made the charges against the student, as possessing a firearm on school property is a violation of law.
In addition to the criminal charges, Siler said the school will impose disciplinary measures.
“The student involved will be subject to school board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds,” he said in the statement.
“As parents this is one of our greatest fears,” Siler said in the statement released on social media. “We need to feel confident that our children can go to school and be protected while they are there. Please discuss this incident with your children and emphasize that it is against the law to bring weapons of any type to school. Also, please emphasize the importance of telling a school staff member if a weapon is suspected of being at school. We also have a tip line on our district webpage where reports can be made. In this way, we can all work together to help keep our schools safe."
An investigation is currently being conducted to gather more specific information regarding this incident.
