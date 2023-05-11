WASHINGTON — FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) has announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Commonwealth of Kentucky to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides occurring Feb. 15-20, 2023.
Public Assistance federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Bell, Breathitt, Caldwell, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Hart, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Whitley and Wolfe counties.
“Once again, the commonwealth was in the path of severe weather, and like every time before we saw neighbors helping neighbors, and we again thank the federal government for providing much-needed aid to help us recover and rebuild,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Myra M. Shird has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.
On Feb. 24, the Governor declared a state of emergency and implemented the state’s price gouging laws after a number of counties reported damage as a result of storms.
More information regarding the federal response can be found on the FEMA website.
