“We have made incredible strides against this evil virus, but we can’t let up yet,” he said. “Even Kentuckians who have been vaccinated should continue to mask up, social distance and keep any gatherings small. Team Kentucky, we are so close to getting through this together, but we must remain vigilant and run through the finish line to slow the spread and save as many lives as possible.”
A total of 1,107 new cases of the coronavirus were reported to state public health officials on Wednesday, nearly 150 less than Tuesday. That brings Kentucky’s pandemic total to 391,772.
Two counties reported more than 100 new cases: Jefferson 242 and Fayette 105. Kenton had 54, Boone 44, Campbell 30, Madison 30, McCracken and Warren each had 26, while Daviess, Hardin and Mason counties all reported 23.
There were 18 new deaths on Wednesday, down from the 27 reported on Tuesday, and raising to 4,336, the number of Kentuckians lost due to the coronavirus.
The latest victims ranged in age from 68 to 93. Jefferson County had five deaths; Shelby and Wayne counties two apiece; while Boyd, Carter, Christian, Fayette, Harlan, Kenton, Lincoln, Madison, and Union counties each had one.
Kentucky’s positivity rate rose slightly to 6.99%, based on a seven-day rolling average, remaining barely under the seven percent mark.
The number of Kentuckians hospitalized due to COVID-19 stood at 934 on Wednesday, one less than Tuesday and the third day in a row it was under one thousand. Of them, 259 were in the ICU and 128 on a ventilator, both lower than the previous day.
As Kentucky reels from two winter storms, and with a third one in eight days bearing down on the state, Gov. Beshear went to one of the hardest-hit areas, Wednesday afternoon.
He visited the warming center at the Boyd County Community Center in Catlettsburg, to meet with local officials on emergency response efforts, and to support those residents who have been impacted by severe winter weather.
The governor also said that despite the weather, the state’s regional vaccination centers will be open on Thursday. If it’s too difficult or dangerous for Kentuckians to reach their appointments, he encouraged them to reschedule, using the link that appears in their appointment confirmation email.
If Kentuckians lose power, they should call their utility company, and never use a generator inside your home or garage, even if doors and windows are open. Only use generators outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors, and windows. Never use an outdoor grill, a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home.
Improper use can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, which occurred Tuesday in Laurel County.
Kentucky State Police say they responded to a home there, which was without power due to the winter storm. The occupants had been using a fuel-operated generator to help operate a basement sump pump.
Darlene G. Skinner Ragland, 61, of Corbin, was taken to Baptist Health in Corbin where she was su pronounced dead by the emergency room doctor. Her husband, Tony Ragland, and their grandchild were taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Fortunately, they both have been treated and released.
To see the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, vaccine distribution, and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear’s next scheduled live press briefing on the pandemic is Thursday afternoon at 4, which can be viewed on both his YouTube channel and Facebook page.
