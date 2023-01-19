tt

LONDON — On Thursday afternoon, Kentucky State Police Post 11 released the identity of the woman found dead in the back of a vehicle that led multiple law enforcement agencies in a multi-county pursuit on I-75 the day prior.

Rachel Louise Carder, 53, was from Huntington, WV.

The driver of the vehicle, 54-year-old David Maurice Reed of St. Petersburg, FL, has been charged with murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, careless driving, resisting arrest and no operator's license.

This case remains under investigation by Post 11 London Detective Ryan Loudermilk.

