GRAY — The identity of a woman fatally shot this (Thursday) morning in the Gray community has been released.
According to a press release from Kentucky State Police Post 10, 42-year-old Shelby Mcintyre was involved in an altercation with Brian Smith, 40, of Gray when Smith brandished and discharged a firearm resulting her death.
KSP was dispatched at 4:55 a.m Thursday at the request of the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Smith fled the scene on Dr. Parker Lane in a blue Ford and is currently wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with murder.
Smith is described as 5’11, 150 pounds with blue eyes. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 with any information on his whereabouts.
The case is under investigation by KSP Det. Aaron Frederick. Also assisting at the scene were the Knox County Sheriff Department and Knox County Coroner's Office.
