CORBIN — Corbin Redhound standout Treyveon Longmire announced his commitment to play football at the University of Kentucky on Friday.
Longmire, who became the Wildcats’ latest four-star recruit for the 2022 class, announced his decision live on Kentucky Sports Radio Friday morning at the Corbin Arena.
Longmire received a verbal offer from UK when he was a freshman in April 2019 and chose the Wildcats over offers from more than 20 schools.
“Kentucky, they touched home with me,” Longmire said during KSR’s live broadcast. “They’re like family. They keep in touch with me every day and that’s what I was looking for in a college. Kentucky has been the one that stuck out the most.”
Longmire said that another thing that helped him make his decision was the emphasis Kentucky puts on academics and doing well in school.
“They have really good academics,” Longmire said. “For the most part, they stay on top of me every day, ask me how my grades are, stuff like that. That’s what I’m looking for.”
He had Division I offers coming in left and right but in January of this year, Longmire said he had narrowed his college choices down to just eight schools. Those schools were West Virginia, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Virginia, Virginia Tech and, of course, the University of Kentucky.
“My recruitment has been a journey, lots of talking with coaches and building relationships — it’s been fun,” Longmire said during the football season. “I’ve come to realize that I have a big future ahead but there’s a lot of hard work to come with that. It hasn’t been a big pressure but it’s made me realize that I have to stay working hard and be a leader of my team.”
Longmire, a junior, has been rated a four-star by the 247 Sports Composite. He is also ranked as the No. 17 athlete in America and the No. 3 recruit in the state by the recruiting service.
Longmire has shown his versatility the last three years, as he has served as the Redhounds’ kick returner, wide receiver, running back and defensive back. When asked what position he would play at UK, Longmire said maybe as wide receiver or defensive back but that was still to be determined.
“I’ll play anywhere they need me honestly,” he said.
Longmire was joined on Friday with a host of supporters, including Corbin football Coach Tom Greer and wide receivers coach Dustin Buckner, as well as several of Longmire’s friends and family.
“Treyveon is blessed with unbelievable talent,” said Greer. “Without a doubt, one of the fastest players in Kentucky—legit 4.4 [40-yard dash time], he’s 6’2” and a half, he’s 180 pounds. Skill-wise, he has it all and as gifted as he is, he is a phenomenal young man—always smiling, always positive, he’s not an up and down yo-yo emotionally, he’s pretty sound. He’s got a good support staff around him. He’ll be a great college football player.”
Greer believes that UK is a good fit for Longmire.
“There were several schools that were pushing hard for him,” Greer said. “Oklahoma, West Virginia, Virginia Tech—a lot of places really wanted him—University of Louisville, Cincinnati. I think Treyveon and Coach Vince Marrow have made a good relationship. He’ll be a great player for them.”
After making his announcement on Friday morning, Greer presented Longmire with a Bible—something that Greer hopes Longmire will turn to in times of need.
“There are coaches all over the country and you have an opportunity to impact somebody’s life,” Greer said. “That’s a roadmap for him. That’s something that he’ll need, one day he’ll be in the dorm room and he’ll have that to fall back on. When he gets to the college level—high school was pretty easy for him, academically it’s easy, athletically it’s easy but when he gets to the college level, there will be some ups and downs for him. I told him that’s his roadmap.”
Longmire may have his future football career set but for now, Longmire is going to enjoy the rest of his career as a Corbin Redhound.
