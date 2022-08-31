UPDATE: Authorities have taken Broughton into custody. He is to be lodged in the Knox County Detention Center with charges forthcoming.
Original Story Below:
BARBOURVILLE — Authorities are actively seeking a suspect in a stabbing that occurred just after noon on Wednesday in downtown Barbourville.
According to the Barbourville Police Department, officers are looking for 32-year-old Steven Broughton in connection to a stabbing that occurred on 3rd Street — which they were dispatched to at 12:09 p.m.
Preliminary investigation determined that the victim had been stabbed several times and the suspect had fled on foot.
As the department investigated, School Resource Officers were notified so that local schools could be placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure as officers worked to located the suspect.
Broughton was last seen wearing khaki shorts with belt and blue Under Armour sneakers. He was reportedly shirtless at the time he left the scene.
Call 911 immediately if you have information regarding this individual's location.
