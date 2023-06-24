FRANKFORT — Unemployment rates fell in 78 counties, including the Tri-County area, between April 2022 and April 2023.
According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KY STATS), the largest drop for the Tri-County was three-tenths in Knox County — where the latest rate is 4.4%. Laurel and Whitley counties dropped two-tenths, at 3.4 and 3.7 respectively.
By comparison, the state average for April is 3.2% while the national average is 3.1.
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.4% while Magoffin recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.5%.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
