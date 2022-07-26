FRANKFORT — The latest weekly map of Covid-19 community levels in Kentucky shows that the entire Tri-County area is now at high levels of community spread.
In Knox County, the latest case rate per 100,000 population is 398.14. In Laurel County, the latest case rate per 100,000 population is 343.68. Whitley County has the lowest at 308.85.
It’s a trend apparent statewide. Back on May 16, there were no countiehs in the red. On the July 22 map, 80 of the commonwealth’s 120 counties were red.
The CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) reported on Friday that omicron BA.5 continues to be the predominant variant — causing an estimated 78% of Covid cases.
Where community spread is high, the agency recommends masking indoors in public, staying up to date with Covid-19 vaccines, and getting tested if experiencing symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for those at risk for severe illness.
Governor Andy Beshear is urging all Kentuckians — especially those 65 and older — to make sure they have all their vaccinations and boosters.
“Waning immunity is real,” he said. “The current Covid variant can cause significant harm, especially if you are over 65. My message to everyone is if you are not boosted, go get it as quickly as you can. If you’re eligible for your second booster, go get it as quickly as you can.”
