FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – State officials announced Monday that additional FEMA staff will be available in person during the coming days, to assist Kentuckians eligible for federal disaster aid, due to severe weather and flooding that occurred earlier this year.
Kentucky homeowners, renters or business owners in 31 counties who had property damage or loss caused by the severe storms from Feb. 27 to March 14, that were named in President Biden’s major disaster declaration, can visit Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers for help.
The newest centers will be open June 10-12 in Estill, Magoffin and Martin counties; June 16-18 in Clay County; and June 17-19 in Floyd and Lee counties. FEMA staff can help with registration, answer questions about appeals and scan documents into applicants’ case files.
The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are needed, but masks or face coverings will be required for entry.
“We appreciate FEMA continuing to partner with us to help Kentuckians rebuild from devastating flooding,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The additional FEMA staff helping Kentucky families in person will ensure more of our people can get the help they need before the June 23 deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance.”
The 31 declared, eligible counties include Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.
Homeowners and renters who are not located in or near counties where the support centers will be, may also register for assistance with FEMA in three ways:
--Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
--Downloading the FEMA app.
--Call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-0462-7585). Multilingual operators are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time. Multilingual operators are available during those hours.
President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration on April 23, at Gov. Beshear’s request, to make federal funding available for Kentucky families and communities to recover from the severe flooding. On May 28, 22 more counties were added to the of those affected by the historic flooding.
This is the largest award for displaced individuals from damage to homes in Kentucky since a massive flooding event impacted the state in May 2010, when more than 4,200 structures were affected. This year, counties have reported more than 1,200 instances of damage to infrastructure, debris removal and emergency measures, costing more than $72 million.
Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the storms.
Call 800-621-3362 for the exact location of the Registration Support Center near you.
The deadline to file for federal disaster aid is June 22-23 for Small Business Administration loans.
