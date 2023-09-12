TRI-COUNTY — While Governor Andy Beshear placed the first sports wager at Churchill Downs on September 7, Tri-County officials followed the trend by allowing the mayors from Williamsburg and Corbin to place the honorary first wagers at The Mint Gaming Hall-Cumberland and Cumberland Run Sports Track.
Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison placed his first wager at The Mint alongside Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bruce Carpenter at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Before the honorary first wager, Harrison showed some enthusiasm.
“People have been wanting this for a long time,” Mayor Harrison said. “Let’s get started.”
Carpenter noted later in the day that after some speculation, he think sports wagering will have a positive impact on local tourism and economic development.
“This is another quality of life addition to our towns that has proved to be important when trying to recruit a large company,” Carpenter said. “You can have great industrial parks, great facilities and infrastructure but there is always the quality of life aspect that companies are looking for.”
Carpenter thinks the entertainment addition combined with the already growing tourism industry in the area will bring more tourism dollars and more large companies into the Eastern Kentucky area.
Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus had a similar comment after placing the first sports wager at Cumberland Run.
“People have been placing bets on sports forever and now there is an opportunity for it to help the local economy and create some additional excitement at the already impressive Cumberland Run facility,” Razmus said.
Shannon Taylor, the marketing manager for both Cumberland Run and The Mint, said she expects their guests to know more than one might imagine in the sports wagering world.
“The bordering states of Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee already have this going on,” Taylor said. “I think many of our guests are ready for this and so are we. We have been trained and want to help them through the process at our facilities.”
Henry Graffeo has many years experience in other states with wagering and casinos as the General Manager for The Mint and Cumberland Run. He explained how he expects to see sports wagering become a part of the wagering scene in Kentucky.
“It’s hard to say the exact outcome. We always expect a large turnout but what I have seen, especially in this area, our guests want to get to know the process and learn it,” Graffeo explained. “Our HHR facility took off very slow and it has built up very well over the last year.”
Graffeo expects to see a similar growth in sports wagering, especially after mobile and online wagering is added to the wagering scene. Currently, you must be at one of the approved licensed locations in the state to place your wager and pay.
That will change on September 28.
Kentucky residents can now download mobile apps and build a possible bet on the online app. You can scan the QR code in the app from the sports wagering kiosk at approved facilities, and it will link your information. Later, this will expand to be able to do this beyond the brick and mortar establishments but for now, the app is there to comfortably learn the process. While the actual money exchange and wager placement takes place in approved facilities.
The Mint and Cumberland Run are prepared for the potential influx in sports wagering. They have partnered with well-known sportsbook company DraftKings, which allows 18-year-olds to place wagers.
The Mint is set up where if you are at least 18 years of age, you can access the kiosk that you place wagers on. They are located in the Backyard Restaurant and can be accessed through the side entrance.
Graffeo explained that as he and his team learn more about the process, information will be available on their website to help guide those new to sports wagering through the process.
However, they cannot tell you who to wager on or place the wager for you.
“We can provide them stat sheets and things like that,” Graffeo said. “We try to walk them through the process on the kiosk, but anytime you talk about gambling, you can’t place the wager for the guest but we will help them as much as we can.”
Graffeo explained the wagering kiosk is very user-friendly and Mayor Harrison agreed.
“It’s amazing the number of things you can place a bet on and different ways you can participate,” Harrison said. “They were great at showing me the kiosk and it was easy to navigate. If I can do it, anyone can.”
One of the most popular athletic groups sports wagers are placed on is the NFL but officials plan on seeing some rival sports wagering going on in college sports between teams like Tennessee, Kentucky and Louisville.
“What small wagering does, it puts you in the middle of the ball game a lot more than just simply watching or being there,” Harrison said. “It makes every point, every yard, every field goal and every basket a bit more excitable.”
Graffeo had some advice for those who will be participating in sports wagering.
“The risk of reward can be intimidating. That is the source of entertainment,” Graffeo said. “However, I want to see people have fun. Only bet what you can.”
Both mayors agreed with Graffeo. Harrison continued to say, “Don’t try to make a living from this. Set a limit and stick to it for entertainment purposes.”
“At the end of the day it is the individual’s choice to participate or not,” Mayor Razmus added. “If you participate, set yourself a small limit to have some fun with it but don’t over do it.”
Kentucky already has a fund set up for those who may struggle with gambling addiction and has an easily accessible phone line at 1-800-426-2537.
