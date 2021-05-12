A total of 758 new cases were reported to state public health officials, nearly 18% of which were people 18 and younger. The total was 591 more than Monday, which broke a string of five straight days of declines. It should be noted that some labs are closed or do not report test results over the weekend, so Tuesdays often see a large spike in new cases.
Eight counties reported 20 or more cases: Jefferson 93, Fayette 51, Boone 45, Campbell 28, Taylor 24, Pulaski 23, Kenton 21, and Bullitt 20.
There have now been 449,864 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, since the first one came from Harrison County in March 2020.
There were 23 deaths, all of which came from local health department notifications, with none from the ongoing state audit of death certificates issued last fall and winter. There have now been 6,620 Kentuckians who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus.
Ages of the latest victims ranged from 42 to 101. Jefferson and McCracken counties each had two deaths, with one apiece in Anderson, Barren, Bullitt, Carter, Daviess, Fayette, Grant, Graves, Henderson, Lawrence, Letcher, Menifee, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Rockcastle, Simpson, Taylor, Wayne, and Whitley.
The state’s positivity rate was 3.14% on Tuesday, based on a seven-day rolling average of tests versus positive cases. This was down 0.10% from Monday and marked the sixth consecutive day with a drop since peaking at 3.57% last Wednesday.
The number of Kentuckians hospitalized on Tuesday stood at 415, up slightly from Monday. There were 109 in the ICU and 51 on a ventilator, which has not varied much in recent days.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that 1,882,396 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “No matter where you are in the state, you can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine near where you live or work,” he said.
To see Kentucky’s full daily COVID-19 report, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. There you can find links to vaccine sites across the state.
