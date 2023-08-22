CORBIN — Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR) has released a sneak peek of its 2023 SOAR Summit agenda. The Summit, Appalachia’s premier event, is set for October 3-4 at the Corbin Arena. It is presented by Appalachian Wireless and the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The agenda highlights some new programming. This includes Ten Talk, presented by the University of the Cumberlands. This will take place on October 3 inside the Corbin Arena.
Ten Talk is a simple concept. 2 slides, 10 minutes, and a person sharing their passion in a casual and conversational setting. The Ten Talk sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on October 3.
SOAR will release the names of those selected to participate in the Ten Talk sessions on September 1.
Also, new to this year’s event is a Pre-Summit Workshop and Opening Reception on Monday, October 2 in Williamsburg. This is presented by the Kentucky League of Cities. The workshop will focus on community and regional disaster preparedness. The workshop, which will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., will be followed by an Opening Reception at the Cumberland Mint. This is also presented by the Kentucky League of Cities.
Both the Pre-Summit Workshop and Opening Reception are additional ticketed events. Each event is $25 and seating is limited.
Nora D. Volkow, M.D., Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) at the National Institutes of Health, will speak during the Summit plenary session on October 4.
Dr. Volkow is a world-renowned research psychiatrist whose work has been credited to categorize drug addiction as a brain disorder. She pioneered the work of using images of the brain to investigate how the dopamine system affects the functions of brain regions involved with reward and self-control in addiction. She has also made important contributions to the neurobiology of obesity, ADHD, and aging.
In addition to speaking, Dr. Volkow will participate in a panel discussion on addiction and the best practices taking place across Appalachia Kentucky in treatment, workforce, and fair-chance employment.
Other confirmed speakers for the October 4 plenary include:
— Congressman Hal Rogers, SOAR’s co-founding principal officer and dean of the US House of Representatives.
— Lincoln Brown, Entrepreneur and Investor.
— Nate Morris, Chairman and CEO of Morris Industries Founder of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT).
— TJ Rayhill, the winner of the 2023 Startup Appalachia Pitch Competition.
One of the favorite components of the SOAR Summit is the Exhibit Hall. This space generally houses more than 100 interactive exhibits, ranging from businesses and startups to technical assistance resources, and innovative programs featuring high school and college students.
SOAR is accepting applications for its Summit Exhibit Hall through September 7. The deadline is September 7, but applications are being evaluated as they are received.
Those who register for the SOAR Summit up until September 1 will receive a $20 discount. The $55 registration fee will increase to $75 after September 1.
Registration includes:
— Access to all programming on October 3-4. The Pre-Summit Workshop and Opening
Reception are not included. You can purchase tickets to those events when you register.
— Breakfast, lunch, and snacks on October 3-4.
— Opportunity to attend the SOAR Summit Reception, presented by Whitaker Bank, on the
evening of October 3 in downtown Corbin.
— Complimentary shuttle service to the SOAR Summit Reception and programming at the Corbin Center.
— Access to the SOAR Summit Exhibit Hall.
You can register and learn more about the SOAR Summit at www.soar-ky.org/summit.
