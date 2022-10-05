WASHINGTON — Congressman Hal Rogers was among the U.S. Representatives to give final approval last Friday to a short-term spending package that will keep the federal government operating through mid-December.
Congressman Rogers said he voted for the bill despite some of its flaws, because it fast-tracks $19 billion for FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, provides $2 billion for the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program and secures $1 billion for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
“Eastern Kentucky needs every federal dollar we can get to help with flood relief efforts. We have a multitude of issues to address in the wake of the historic flood that ripped apart hundreds of homes and devastated thousands of families. Some individuals are still living in tents on the foundation where their homes washed away. As winter quickly approaches, we must do everything we can to secure the funding necessary for safe housing and emergency repairs in our communities,” said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the U.S. House. “This bill is far from perfect, but it’s a good addition for disaster relief as we work together to meet the needs that are still prevalent in Eastern Kentucky’s hardest hit communities.”
FEMA recently extended the application deadline for flood survivors seeking assistance until October 28. According to FEMA Media Relations Specialist BrianaSummer Fenton, 467 Whitley County residents have applied for FEMA disaster assistance as of Sunday, October 2.
The federal bill approved Friday also ensures several healthcare resources for veterans would not expire, extending some programs for at least one year, including long-term care for disabled veterans and travel reimbursements for mental health services.
“Unfortunately, this bill does not address rising inflation, our growing energy crisis or the flood of illicit drugs and illegal immigrants coming across our southern border. The work ahead of us is daunting and the Biden Administration has not only failed to produce policies to fix the problems, they have repeatedly denied that these crises even exist. The American people know better, because our bills tell the story at the gas pump, in the grocery store and when we start heating our homes for winter,” said Congressman Rogers. “Nonetheless, this bill gives us more time to work toward a resolution and provides important supplemental funding in support of Ukraine, and critical emergency funding for disaster relief.”
President Joe Biden signed the bill soon after it arrived on his desk, staving off a midnight shutdown and keeping the federal government running through December 16.
