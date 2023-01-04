WASHINGTON, DC — As the Times-Tribune went to press Wednesday evening, the 118th United States Congress was still without a House Speaker.
After three failed votes on Tuesday, House Republicans tried three more times on Wednesday to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker but came up short of the 218 votes needed to secure the gavel.
The California Republican has one supporter in Congressman Hal Rogers, who has represented Kentucky’s Fifth District for more than 40 years.
“The Republican Party needs to unite so we can get to work for the American people and move forward,” Rogers said Wednesday evening. “Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been the party leader in the House for several years and his proven leaders would undoubtedly carry us far. As Dean of the House, I look forward to swearing in the new Speaker of the House, and I am encouraging my colleagues to show comity and strength for the party and this great nation.”
At press time, Congress was in adjournment and due back at 8 p.m. Wednesday to try to find a way to end the political chaos prompted by members of the conservative Freedom Caucus.
McCarthy vowed to keep fighting despite the multiple votes, which haven’t been seen since 1923.
“I still have the most votes,” McCarthy said at the start of the session. “At the end of the day, we’ll be able to get there.”
But the dynamic proved no different from Day One, as Democrats re-upped their leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, for speaker, and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) offered his challenge to McCarthy in another history-making moment.
McCarthy could win the speakership with fewer than 218 votes, as outgoing Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republic Speaker John Boehner had done previously. He would need 213 votes, with the remaining GOP opposition voting present, to lower the threshold normally required.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.