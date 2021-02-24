RICHMOND — Officials with the Richmond Police Department confirmed Wednesday that two officers have received disciplinary action after it was alleged they were engaging in sexual activity while on duty.
According to Assistant Chief of Police, Rodney Richardson, the matter is under investigation within the police department.
Major Rodney Tudor, who is implicated in the incidents, resigned from his position effective Feb. 12.
Additionally, senior Officer Emily Faulkner also has received disciplinary action that was approved by the Richmond City Commission on Tuesday night.
After an executive session at the end of their regular meeting, the commission approved Resolution 21-03 — an order of discipline for Faulkner which included 10 days unpaid suspension, one-year probation with zero tolerance, and a letter of reprimand.
City Attorney Tyler Frazier read aloud the resolution which stated that after internal investigations, Faulkner had committed several violations against both RPD and city of Richmond policies.
In addition, the commission approved Resolution 21-21, which accepted Tudor’s resignation which was submitted on Feb. 9.
