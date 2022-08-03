Eastern Kentucky University human relations department cleared a softball coach of accusations of player abuse after interviewing at least 14 former players/staff who raised issues with the coach's behavior.
Multiple players and staff members put forth allegations of physical, mental and verbal abuse which they said occurred over a span of several decades under coach Jane Worthington.
EKU’s two-week internal investigation found no human resource policy violations or NCAA violations, but did recommend adding procedures to ensure player health and safety.
“The investigation found no EKU policy violations, criminal conduct by EKU coaches or previous filings of formal complaints,” a release from the university stated. “In addition, no NCAA concerns were identified.”
Worthington will remain as the school’s coach and will face no punishment.
She is set to return for her 31st season.
EKU Softball Assistant Coach Hayley Sims, who was also investigated by the university, will also remain on staff.
The report does indicate that EKU will adopting the following recommendations:
Educate coaching staffs on better ways to communicate with student-athletes.
Emphasize with student-athletes the proper channels to address concerns and bring forth grievances.
Clearly communicate the aspects of nutrition as a Division I student-athlete, as well as the use of performance analytical data in ensuring peak performance and student-athlete safety.
Provide leadership development for student-athletes and coaches.
Ensure all athletic strength and conditioning activities are reviewed by Sports.
The announcement drew an immediate response from some of the former players who had spoken to the investigators.
”I almost lost my best friend to suicide while playing at EKU,” Kaitlyn Young said. “Now someone else may actually lose theirs. So sad. Such a joke.”
Young was the first to speak out publicly against Worthington.
In a Twitter post on July 4, she accused the coach of intimidation, manipulation and also withholding food from the team after losses — especially on the road. Her allegations prompted others to share their stories, which contained similar concerns.
The Register spoke with 10 former players in the past two weeks, including some who played for EKU as far back as 1998. Most of the players who spoke to The Register echoed the statements made by Young, while other former players have praised Worthington’s coaching in recent weeks.
The school’s report indicated officials interviewed 31 former or current players, coaches, assistants, trainers and staff — seven of which are currently employed by the school.
The 14-page report examines many of the specific charges against Worthington, claiming in each instance, “the available evidence and information does not establish by preponderance that (Worthington) or (Sims) had acted in the violation of 8.3.3HRR (EKU’s Human Resources Regulation on employee conduct), regarding the allegations.”
How those allegations were defined — even in the most simplest terms — was a responsibility the investigators placed on the accusers, the report indicated.
“Several witnesses reported feeling ‘abused’ and ‘manipulated’ by Worthington and/or assistant coach Hayley Sims, but the witnesses did not clearly define what those words meant,” the report stated.
The same standard was not expected of everyone who was interviewed, though.
“(Worthington and Sims) each denied mistreating or abusing players. Further, current and former athletics staff interviewed by human resources generally corroborated that they had not witnessed behavior by either (Worthington or Sims) that they would consider mistreatment and/or abuse,” the report states.
“Additionally, current and recently former athletics staff interviewed by human resources stated that they had not received complaints from current or former players of behavior by either (Worthington or Sims) that would be considered mistreatment and/or abuse.”
The regulation, which was included in the report, begins with this statement, “Eastern Kentucky University seeks to create an environment in which employees are civil, collegial and respectful of individuals and individual differences. The university expects all employees to conduct themselves in such a way as to contribute this environment.”
The guidelines also lay out the definition of “Gross Misconduct,” which is grounds for immediate dismissal. They include: “Any action or creation or participation in a situation that recklessly or intentionally endangers mental or physical health,” “bullying or harmful conduct,” and “threatening, intimidating, interfering with or using abusive language towards others.”
The report on several occasions indicates, because of Worthington’s position and the level of competition of the EKU softball program, those regulations outlined by the university may not apply to her or her staff.
“The available evidence and information does not establish by preponderance that either (Worthington and Sims) have acted in violation of 8.3.3HRR, especially in the context of an NCAA Division I sport,” the report stated.
“Rather, the available evidence and information supports that (Worthington and Sims) have demanding, competitive, and ‘tough’ coaching styles that occasionally result in intense experiences for some players. Further, the available evidence and information supports that (Worthington’s) coaching style has been consistently demanding, competitive, and tough throughout her career at EKU, and that some players have not responded well to this style.”
The players on the current EKU roster — which are only seven — were informed of the school’s decision to retain Worthington on a Zoom call on Thursday afternoon with Roan, which reportedly lasted just two minutes.
