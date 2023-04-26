WILLIAMSBURG – The discovery Tuesday of human remains in the Whitley County woods has led to the arrest of two McCreary County men.
According to the Kentucky State Police Post 11, troopers located the skeletal remains of 54-year-old Roscoe L. Garland, Pine Knot, at around 5 p.m. Tuesday on a U.S. Forest Service road in Whitley County.
Garland had been reported missing from McCreary County on October 14, 2022.
During the course of the investigation, KSP Detective Matthew Parmley received information on Garland’s whereabouts.
Garland was pronounced deceased by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office and taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and positive identification through DNA.
Two other McCreary County men have subsequently been arrested in the case.
Joe D. Bryant, 48, Pine Knot; and Broderick A. Taylor, 24, of Pine Knot, have both been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Bryant was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday while Taylor was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
The investigation is continuing by Det. Parmley. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Laurel County K-9 Forensics Cadaver Dog Team, and the Whitley County Coroner’s office.
