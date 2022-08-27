PINEVILLE — The Volleyball State Sectional kicked off Saturday morning at Bell County High School. All games were a best of 3 outcome.
Whitley County faced McCreary Central in the first match of the day. The Lady Colonels had no problem putting away the Lady Raiders, beating them 25-1 in the first set, and 25-17 in the second set. The scene wasn't much different when the Lady Colonels took on the Lady Commodores of Perry County — winning 25-15 in the first set, and 12-13 in the second set. The Lady Colonels moved on to the championship game.
Corbin faced Clay County in their first match of the day. The Lady Hounds went to battle, coming out on top and beating the Lady Tigers 25-16 in the first set. They were not done yet; in the second set, the Lady Hounds dominated — beating the Tigers 25-6 in the second. In the second game, they faced Bell County. The Bobcats were not going down without a fight, but the Hounds prevailed — beating them 25-18 in the first set, and 25-18 in the second set. They moved on to face Whitley County in the championship game.
Corbin was in a back-and-forth battle with Whitley County all game. Whitley County came out strong, and was ready for battle. The Lady Colonels won the first set 25-14 while the Lady Hounds came back to return the favor, winning the second set 25-17.
Whitley County came back in the third and final set, winning 25-16 and taking home the 2A State Sectional. The Lady Colonels advanced to the 2A State tournament.
Corbin will try to bounce back Monday night against Bell County. The Lady Colonels will also be in action Monday, playing host to Knox Central.
