WILLIAMSBURG — A Pulaski County man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a threat investigation at the University of the Cumberlands.
According to a release from the Williamsburg Police Department, 35-year-old Dustin Collins Burchett of Somerset was taken into custody Tuesday evening by Kentucky State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.
According to WPD, the department received a request for assistance at approximately 5:12 p.m. Tuesday from the University of the Cumberlands in regard to a threat made toward the school.
In addition to the on-duty WPD campus unit, additional officers responded and met with UC operations staff. A preliminary investigation indicated a male called UC threatening to execute a shooting on campus.
According to WPD, extra security measures — including a high law enforcement presence across the campus — were in place for about an hour as the investigation was conducted.
Andrew Powell, Vice President of University Communications, provided the Times Tribune with both the initial alert — advising students to remain indoors during the lockdown as the potential security issue was addressed — as well as the “all clear” issued at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday.
“Earlier this evening, University of the Cumberlands received a phone call from an individual off campus that was taken very seriously,” the last alert stated. “Campus was locked down and law enforcement were notified. At this time, law enforcement has mitigated the situation and there is no longer a threat to campus.
“University of the Cumberlands is committed to the safety and security of all students, employees, and guests. The University has a range of security protocols in place to address and respond to potential threats. All students, faculty, and staff are strongly encouraged to participate in the UC Emergency Notification System, which is the primary means for communicating emergency information to the campus community.”
Burchett, whom Powell confirmed as an online student, had been identified and tracked to a location in Somerset where the arrest warrant was served.
“They were incredibly thorough throughout the entire situation…,” Powell said in praise of WPD.
At press time, Burchett was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. According to the WCDC site, he was scheduled to be arraigned via video this (Thursday) afternoon in Whitley District Court.
