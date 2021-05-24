SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to abusing a vulnerable adult at a Pulaski County care facility has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Daniel L. Wright II, 39, was convicted of wanton abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult and sentenced by Circuit Judge John T. Prather Jr. on Thursday, according to a statement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office.
Wright was also ordered to be placed on the state’s caregiver misconduct registry, a resource that agencies can use while screening potential employees.
Wright was working at a Pulaski County facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in May 2019 when he was accused of repeatedly kicking a “vulnerable adult,” leaving the man with severe injuries, prosecutors said.
Cameron's office alleged Wright later tried to convince other staffers to help him cover up the encounter.
A Pulaski Grand Jury indicted Wright in November 2019 for knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult. He pleaded guilty last month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.