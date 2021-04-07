FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Due to the Presidential disaster declaration for Kentucky for the snow and ice storms of February, the federal Small Business Administration has low-interest disaster assistance loans available for some private non-profits, or PNPs, in 44 counties.
Examples of eligible PNP organizations, which are described as those who do not provide critical services of a governmental nature, include food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.
PNPs may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The interest rate is 2 percent with terms up to 30 years. Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.
The SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs, such as ongoing operating expenses to PNP organizations. That assistance is available regardless of whether the organization suffered any physical property damage.
PNPs located in Bath, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Garrard, Greenup, Harlan, Jefferson, Johnson, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Nelson, Nicholas, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe counties, are eligible to apply.
The PNPs are urged to contact their county’s Emergency Manager for information about their organization. The information will be submitted to FEMA to determine eligibility for a Public Assistance grant or whether the PNP should be referred to SBA for disaster loan assistance.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA at 800-659-2955, or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster.
The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is May 31, 2021. The deadline to submit economic injury applications is Jan. 3, 2022.
