The Kentucky Primary Care Association is launching a new digital advertising campaign to encourage high school student-athletes to get a coronavirus vaccination so high school sports events can go on as scheduled.
“Stay in the Game” uses geofencing digital technology to pinpoint sporting events and geographic areas. Videos lasting 15 seconds and 30 seconds will also appear on YouTube and other social media channels. "Digital news outlets across Kentucky are encouraged to use the ads on their social media and online news and information websites," said a press release from KPCA, which comprises community health centers, rural health clinics, primary care centers and other organizations.
“Fully vaccinated teenagers are much more likely to stay in the game, regardless of what sport they play,” KPCA Chief Operating Officer Molly Lewis said in the release. “Everyone wants the games, matches, meets, and other events to go on uninterrupted. If the players are vaccinated then they have a much better chance of getting in a full season. The vaccines provide the best shot for our high school student-athletes to safely play the games they love with their teammates, coaches, and family members by their side.”
The campaign is scheduled to last through Memorial Day 2022. It directs viewers to log on to https://www.vaccines.gov to find a nearby vaccination site.
