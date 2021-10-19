FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky is trending well when it comes to COVID-19 numbers, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
“Just about everything is moving in the right direction - a decrease in cases, hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator use is significant,” he said during a Capitol briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. “It is a real trend, a positive trend. It has not plateaued, it is moving downward, which is reason for optimism. But our deaths, which trail cases and hospitalizations, are still very high.”
He said during the last three days, Saturday saw 1,751 new cases and 50 deaths, Sunday had 827 cases and 22 deaths, while Monday’s report to state public health officials included 678 new cases and 31 new deaths.
Six counties reported 20 or more new cases: Jefferson 122, Kenton 54, Fayette 33, Boone 30, Bullitt 22, and Pike had 20.
This means the state has now seen 727,125 positive cases of COVID-19, while the number of Kentuckians lost to the virus has risen to 9,396.
The positivity rate on Monday stood at 7.36%. One week earlier it was 8.26%, meaning a nearly one percent drop over the past seven days.
Eighty-five counties are in the red zone, meaning an average of 25 or more cases per 100,000 population. Last Monday it was 101.
Hospitalizations on Monday totaled 1,193. Of them 337 were in the ICU and 229 on a ventilator. One week ago, those numbers were 1,399, 418, and 266, respectively.
State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack gave an update on the status of possible booster shots for those who have had the two-dose Moderna and single-dose vaccines.
He noted the FDA gave preliminary approval last week for Moderna, with a follow-up meeting in the next couple days, where the CDC’s parallel committee will review the data and make the final recommendation.
“Then both the FDA Commissioner and the CDC Director will make their agency recommendations,” Stack said. “By the end of this week, hopefully we’ll have some clarity about the actual language of the Moderna booster, and probably next week will be when we have widespread availability of the booster doses for Moderna. Those would be a half dose, compared to the first two.”
The boosters will be limited to those 65 and older, and those 18-64 who are at high risk for COVID or have heightened job and institutional exposure risk.
For Johnson & Johnson, Stack said everyone should be eligible for that vaccine’s booster dose, two months or more after the initial one.
“If you have received J&J, and once the CDC makes its review and the FDA and CDC make their outlines, next week it is anticipated that you are likely to have access to a booster,” he said. “If you received J&J, I would encourage you to go out and get a booster.”
Stack added the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Advisory Committee is set to meet Oct. 26 and the CDC’s ACIP is scheduled to meet Nov. 2-3 to discuss Pfizer vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11. The committees are considering doses that are one-third the amount for those 12 and older.
