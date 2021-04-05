Kentucky's pandemic numbers continued their relatively flat roller-coaster ride Saturday, as the positive-test and new-case averages both declined -- after a week
in which they increased most days.
The share of Kentuckians testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the last seven days was exactly 3 percent, after rising to 3.08% on Friday.
The state reported 587 new cases of the virus, lowering the seven-day rolling average to 634, a decline of 7 from the day before. Last Saturday, the average was 601, the lowest it had been since mid-September.
The statewide rate of new cases over the last week dropped to 10.61 per 100,000 residents but stayed at 31st in the nation, The New York Times said
.
Counties with rates more than double the statewide rate were:, Simpson, 47.7; Powell, 47.4; Harlan, 36.8; Whitley, 34.3; McCreary, 34; Knox, 28; Lyon, 24.4; Lee, 23.2; Allen, 22.8; Owsley, 22.7; Morgan, 21.5; and Bell, 21.4.
Counties with more than five new cases were Jefferson, 111; Fayette, 33; Warren, 30; Whitley, 23; Trigg, 18; Daviess, 13; Crittenden, Madison and Simpson, 12; Kenton and Morgan, 11; Boone, 10; Christian, McCracken, McCreary and Oldham, 9; Scott, 8; Hardin, Henderson, Jessamine, Knox, Laurel and Logan, 7; and Barren, Boyle, Bullitt, Lyon and Pulaski, 6.
The state's listed 20 more Covid-19 deaths, 12 from the ongoing audit of death certificates and 8 from regular health-department reports that are reviewed by a committee. The death toll is 6,149. The 14-day average of regularly reported deaths fell again; it is now 14.4 per day, about half what it was three weeks ago.
Kentucky hospitals reported 368 Covid-19 cases, 25 fewer than Friday. Intensive-care cases remained at 89, but the share on ventilators declined to 56%, indicating a reporting anomaly the day before, when it jumped to 74%.
The state will not issue an update Sunday, it being Easter.
In other pandemic news Saturday:
- As Kentucky communities "slowly emerge from the pandemic, Covid-19 continues to linger, relegating many Kentuckians to celebrate Easter services in front of a computer screen rather than in person," reports Sarah Ladd of the Courier Journal. "Louisville churches are offering a variety of worship options this year as Covid-19 cases decline and vaccines increase."
- Delta Air Lines said it would stop blocking middle seats May 1. The company said nearly 65% of its 2019 fliers expect to have at least one dose of a vaccine by that date. It will still require masks.
