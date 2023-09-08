CORBIN — The new, larger location is proving to be just the ticket for Jim Bruso’s Pinball Museum of Corbin.
The popular attraction officially moved into the former Gibson’s Music store on Main Street.
Bruso had his eye on the place for a long while and jumped on the opportunity to call it his own space. With the growth of his pinball collection at his former location, Bruso wanted to create a bigger and better experience for the entire family.
However, Bruso said it is far more than a collection.
“This is not really a collection. That is the problem. It’s a passion,” he shared.
During the era of Galaxian and Space Invaders, Bruso was about 7 years old and looked forward to his visits to the Time Out Amusement Center in the mall near his home in New York with his Dad.
These trips with his father influenced a lifetime of fun.
“Over time they started getting video games in and I began growing up on them,” Bruso reflected. “I got really good at them.”
The local arcade would give five free games to the highest scorer of the week and after some time passed, told Bruce he could just play for free as long as he didn’t compete in the high score competitions due to him winning them every week.
No one else had a chance to win with his high scores on all the games.
Bruso’s love for arcade games evolved into other games like pinball, and he started to turn his passion into a career.
He began to work at the arcade he frequented and was inspired to make a career deeply rooted in his passion for games.
Bruso was the original executive buyer for large company Troll and Toad, and according to Bruso, became the world’s expert in the popular competitive card game Magic the Gathering (MTG).
After many years of giving his time to the company, Bruso decided it was time for his next step. Living in Corbin due to his association with Troll and Toad, he decided to branch off on his own.
This led him to opening his own store, The Game King, where he has sold merchandise for the games he loves like MTG since 2007.
The Game King went far beyond cards, comics and games. It was here pinball first was displayed publicly in one of his Corbin businesses.
“I bought some pinball machines for The Game King and began getting more, more and more,” Bruso said.
He then decided he would purchase the space next door to the Game King so his newly acquired machines — over 40 of them — could have a home.
“I didn’t think anyone would come, I really didn’t,” Bruso said. “I thought the new space would be for me to come in at 3 in the morning in my slippers and be in my underwear, play the music really loud and have a good time.”
The new location proves his theory did not pan out as planned.
“I kept getting more and more. I was buying them and people were donating them to us to fix them and bring them back to life,” Bruso said.
His passion for pinball and all things arcade games has landed Corbin’s Pinball Museum on the top 15 largest list in the nation.
“We have people from all over come to visit,” Bruso said as he mentioned recent visitors from Arizona who are traveling the nation visiting these pinball museums. “They were impressed.”
Bruso prides himself in the family environment he has created that rings nostalgic sounds and vintage vibes.
One of his favorite features in his museum is not what you would expect. It isn’t a pinball machine at all. It’s the change machine that you see in the redemption arcade game side of the museum.
“This is the original change machine from Time Out Amusement Center that I frequented as a kid in New York,” Bruso explained.
The place may have died out long ago but Bruso wanted a piece of it for himself.
He went on the long hunt for a piece of history from the place where his passion began and discovered this machine in someone’s home in their basement. This was after many discussions with those left with connections to the old arcade.
“I immediately offered to purchase this from him,” Bruso said. “He thought I was crazy because of the ugly color but I love it and I get so many compliments on it.”
The Museum feels like a huge nostalgic arcade with over 171 pinball machines dating back to the 1960s and many arcade games available to play. Bruso said his business will continue to be called a museum rather than an arcade.
Arcades became more popular from the 1960s to the 1980s but the ‘90s gave arcades a bad reputation when the drug culture took over many of the once family-friendly places.
“I want my space to always be family friendly,” Bruso said. “All my establishments are alcohol free.”
Parents often come with their children whether it be to play a game of pool with Dad or Mom for $1 or grandparents showing their grandchildren the games of their past.
It’s hard not to roam the large space without walking away with some new knowledge of pinball and a smile on your face.
The new location at 112 South Main offers a section featuring more current arcade games that gamers can earn actual tickets to redeem for prizes like the good ole days.
Over 170 pinball machines can be played in what Bruso likes to call Pinball Alley.
“I want things here that you won’t find anywhere else,” he explained.
Bruso has the world’s largest pinball machine called Hercules that was produced in 1977 with only 300 copies made. Currently, there are only 27 locations in the U.S that have them.
“We are one of them,” Bruso said.
The museum features multiple brands of machines including what Bruso explains as the Cadillac of pinball, Jersey Jack. Other pinball machines sport many different themes from pop culture throughout the decades like Scooby Doo, Halloween and more.
Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles and Star Wars are other themes that get a lot of play. A machine for The Godfather is coming soon.
Bruso also has many machines based on classic rock bands like The Beatles, and most recently a Queen machine that is extremely limited came from the United Kingdom.
One of the most popular machines is Big Ball Bowlers — with models from 1972 and 1956. This game closely resembles actual bowling.
The new larger space gave Bruso an opportunity to create an entire bowling-inspired area with original vintage bowling seats and bowling machine games through the decades.
Bruso’s father was a professional bowler and likely inspired this new area of his museum with memories from their time together at the bowling alleys.
The museum features a Stern Connect online competitive feature in which pinball enthusiasts can compete with friends and keep up with their scores from all over.
“We have the largest amount of Stern Connect than anywhere else,” Bruso said.
The feature works by scanning QR cards on certain machines; a Stern app account on your phone is connected and ready to keep up with everything.
Bruso gave his repair guys, Will Foley and Rocky Evans, credit for keeping the museum such a great experience.
“If it wasn’t for them, we would be in trouble,” Bruso said. “Repairing these machines is a lost art and to find someone able to successfully work on these machines is nearly impossible.”
Bruso explained one day he left Foley alone with a broken pinball machine and when he came back, it was fixed.
Foley taught himself through trial and error due to his electrician skills he already had. He now is teaching Evans the lost art.
The space will continue to grow as a repair and retail portion of the museum is underway and they are working on the necessary steps to serve food.
“All this grew much bigger than I expected,” Bruso said. “I absolutely love it.”
He is hoping to get an attraction sign on the interstate through Kentucky Transportation but he noted it is a hard process.
The Pinball Museum offers party packages and corporate private parties.
The pinball portion of the Museum is set to free play with over 170 machines available to play with an admission arm band offering multiple price options.
The redemption side of the Museum does not require an admission fee, just some coin change to play the games with prices mostly under $1 per game.
The hours for the Museum are:
Monday — Thursday 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Friday 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Saturday 11 a.m. — 11 p.m.
Sunday noon — 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.