During a Monday press briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear said last week was the fifth consecutive week of a decline in new cases of the coronavirus. “And if you look at last week, it was a 26% decrease from the week before. That is a significant drop, and it’s the lowest we’ve been since the week of Oct. 22. This is the type of decrease that we want to see. If we can keep it going, we can look at easing some capacity restrictions.”
A total of 723 new cases were reported to state public health officials on Monday. “That is the lowest daily number since Oct. 12,” Beshear said. “We’re not sure if weather may be contributing to the number of health departments that are open, but it does follow the trend we have been seeing.”
Jefferson County was the only one reporting more than 100 new cases, with 144. The rest of the top 10 counties were Fayette 60, Madison 36, Boone and Pike 27, Warren 24, Bullitt and Kenton 23, Carter 21, and Daviess 18.
Another good trend indicator is the positivity rate, according to Beshear. “We’ve had five straight weeks of decreasing positivity rates. We have seen a decline from 12.45% at our peak, to 6.57% on Monday, the lowest since Nov. 5. That is good news.”
Hospitalizations are also declining, he said. “(There was) 969 on Monday. I can’t remember the last time we were under 1,000 people in a hospital bed due to COVID.”
There were 268 in the ICU and 132 on a ventilator, both declines from Sunday, which is often the lowest day of the week.
Nine deaths were reported on Monday. “There was a time when nine new deaths were tough to hear, and it’s still tragic, but again, this is us moving in the right direction, and we’d like to see a lot fewer than we’ve recently had to report.”
The latest victims range in age from 64 to 91. Four of them were from Spencer County, three from Shelby County, and one each from Hancock and Hopkins counties.
Beshear also announced a change in vaccine priority for one group. “We are moving childcare workers up to 1B, the priority group we are currently in. That was a change that was made about a month ago by the CDC without much of an announcement, but we are at a place now where we think the timing is right for it. So as of today, childcare workers will qualify to begin signing up anywhere in and around the Commonwealth.”
