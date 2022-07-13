Last week, Lauren Mitchell was sent a link to a post on social media.
She clicked on it.
The words which appeared on her screen brought back a flood of painful memories.
"I just thought, 'This is all too real,'" Mitchell said.
She wasn't the only former Eastern Kentucky University softball player who had an emotional reaction to the lengthy, heartfelt post on Twitter.
"It was like deja vu," Stacye Toups said.
On Monday, July 4, Kaitlyn Young put forth allegations of physical and mental abuse — along with other serious claims — against EKU coach Jane Worthington and assistant coach Hayley Sims on social media.
Since then, there's been an outpouring of support for the Minnesota native and many other former EKU players have been inspired to speak this week about their experiences while at the school.
"I'm not going to be scared anymore," said Mitchell, who played at EKU from 2011 to 2015.
Mitchell and several other former players contacted the Register last Thursday, while others shared their stories on the newspaper's Facebook page.
"I was not surprised (by Young's post)," said Nikki Bruce, who played at EKU from 2009 to 2012. "A lot of that rang true for me."
In phone interviews with the Register, Mitchell, Stoups and Bruce shared similar — but unique — stories about their former college coach and those recollections eerily echoed the shocking statements made by Young earlier in the week.
"She's opened the door for us," Toups said of Young. "The thing we have to do now is support her."
Young played two seasons at EKU (2021 and 2022) and was cut from the team earlier this year. The pitcher claims Worthington and her staff ignored the mental health of players despite pleas for help, frequently berated players — and perhaps most stunning — limited the amount of food available to the student-athletes.
EKU officials released a statement about the allegations on Wednesday.
They've been silent ever since.
Mitchell, Stoups and Bruce — along with others — though, are making their voices heard.
"Me coming forward was to save any girl in the future from going through the same thing," Stoups said. "Especially, when others have thought about suicide."
Worthington recently completed her 30th season at EKU. She helped launch the school's softball program and is the only person to serve as the team's head coach.
She led EKU to Ohio Valley Conference titles in 2002, 2004 and 2021, has more than 800 wins, but her legacy may be tarnished by the terrible emotional toll her alleged behavior has had on some of her players.
"To this day, I have body issues," Mitchell said. "I am never satisfied with who I am."
Mitchell was a three-year starter at EKU, but missed her senior season because of an injury. As a freshman, she was told to lose weight, which the former player said began a descent into a very unhealthy lifestyle. Mitchell wouldn't eat some days and would work out for hours, even after team practices.
"I 100% believe (my body issues) go back to my freshman year of college — and I'm not the only one who experienced that," Mitchell said.
She certainly was not.
Tory Stewart, who played at EKU in 2015, shared her story on Facebook.
“'Tory, your body fat percentage isn’t equivalent to that of an athlete.' It’s so sad that I remember this conversation so clearly," she posted on Facebook. "Mental health in female sports matters. Having resources for all athletes matters. A supportive coaching staff matters. (Young's) post is triggering and takes me back to a dark place that has taken me seven-plus years to recover from, but I am so proud of Kaitlyn for speaking out and standing up for what all female athletes deserve."
Mitchell, Toups and Bruce also were critical of the team's training schedule and format.
In Mitchell's sophomore year, she says had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion after a three-plus hour practice, which she said featured few water breaks.
As a freshman, Bruce developed heart and lung issues, which she says were a result of a constant regiment of cross-fit style training imposed by the coaching staff.
"It may have helped us be faster," Bruce said of the strenuous workouts. "But, the last time I checked, in softball, you can only go 60 feet and then you have to turn left."
Young spoke extensively about mental health issues in her online post.
Toups also had these kinds of troubles.
After being named to the OVC All-Newcomer Team in 2008, the Loveland, Ohio native earned a scholarship. The following season she started to encounter performance anxiety.
Toups said she would shake violently and have heart palpitations before games. When she approached Worthington about her anxiety struggles, Toups said the coach gave her, what appeared to be, a piece of a small, white pill. The pitcher took one of these pills for several games — and they seemed to work — before the trainer finally admitted to her it was only a placebo.
"She told me it was just a TUMS," Toups said.
Young's post detailed incidents in which the player's nutritional needs were not met by the coaching staff.
Toups, Bruce and Mitchell said the same kind of neglect happened when they were at EKU.
"I can probably count on one hand the number of times we got fed in between doubleheaders," Bruce said. "And if it was a home game, you were on your own for any kind of food before or after the game."
Things weren't much different when the team was on the road.
"We would get the continental breakfast (at the hotel)," Stoups said. "We would get nothing in between games of a doubleheader. There was one time we asked if we could get something to eat and they said there was fruit on the bus — but it was all rotten because it had been in there from a previous trip."
After games on the road, the former players said their dining options were limited — especially if the Colonels had lost.
"We were told to go to Wendy's and to order off the dollar menu because we didn't deserve to eat anywhere else," Toups said.
Bruce, who transferred to the University of Kansas after EKU, said she constantly "felt belittled," during her time at EKU.
Toups played four seasons for the Colonels. Despite being a productive performer for the team, the pitcher said she lived in a state of constant fear.
"It was terrifying because she would hold your scholarship and position," Toups said. "She always told you someone was coming for your spot and you will be left with nothing."
After graduation, Toups was offered an opportunity to play softball professionally in Germany.
She didn't tell Worthington about the offer, though.
"I was afraid she would tell me that I didn't deserve that because there were so many other better players than me," Toups said as she held back tears. "I wanted to hide it from her."
Years later, many of the former players who are now speaking out, admit they still fear their college coach. However, they've overcome that emotion in an effort to make a difference in the future of the program.
"I want to help those girls," Mitchell said.
Young was contacted by an official from Eastern Kentucky University on Thursday for the first time since her social media posts.
According to EKU Athletics officials, an investigation into the allegations is underway, but some ex-players are not optimistic is will result in any real change.
"Eastern Kentucky University what are you doing about this?" Kristin Perry wrote in a Facebook post. "Whether the abuse is able to be proved or not, are you really going to continue employing a coach who has these allegations? I am appalled this continues at this program. Jane Worthington You have a lot to answer for."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.