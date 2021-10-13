“Now more than ever, veterans and military families need help accessing the health care benefits they earned serving our country,” said Charlotte Whittaker, AARP Kentucky state president. “This free, one-stop resource will help make the process less confusing and overwhelming for veterans and military families as they navigate their options.”
Even before the pandemic, veterans and their families struggled with where to begin when deciding the best path for their health care needs: VA health care, Military Tricare, Medicare, private insurance or Medicaid. Recently, more than 340,000 veterans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and VA medical centers have reported almost 15,000 deaths from the disease.
In addition, of the 312,000 veterans living in Kentucky, only 34% of those eligible have utilized their earned benefits at VA health care, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Yet, the AARP says the quality of care delivered by VA is generally equal to or better than care delivered in the private sector. Either a misunderstanding or frustration with the application process causes many veterans to simply forgo VA health benefits. Oftentimes, confusion about qualification requirements keeps veterans from receiving their health benefits.
The AARP Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator can help families:
--Learn more about health benefits provided through the VA and DoD.
--Understand how to apply for and enroll in VA health care.
--Identify how to get help from representatives who have experience and knowledge of the VA’s process for awarding benefits.
The AARP’s Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator is available online by going to www.AARP.org/VetsHealthNavigator. For more information and other resources for veterans, visit www.aarp.org/veterans.
