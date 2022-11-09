FRANKFORT — Governor Andy Beshear recently announced $7,983,444 in grant funding to 56 programs and projects that support victims of violent crime.
Recipients that serve the Tri-County area include:
• Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky, Inc. — $168,522.
• Cumberland Valley Children’s Advocacy Center — $132,263.
• Kentucky Criminal Justice of Statistical Analysis Center — $500,000.
• Volunteers of America Mid-States — $126,235.33
“As Governor, I am committed to protecting every person in our state,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding is another step toward a Kentucky where every victim of crime is provided with the critical recovery resources, protection and legal services to ensure justice.”
Gov. Beshear and Kerry Harvey, secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet (KJPSC), are using the State Fiscal Recovery Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) to ensure that support for victims and survivors of crime continues despite the nationwide reduction in the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) awards. Through the latest award, the commonwealth is responding to the emotional, psychological and physical needs of crime victims, assisting them in stabilizing their lives after victimization, helping them navigate the criminal justice process and helping restore a measure of security and safety for survivors.
“We are committed to enhancing public safety through every avenue possible,” said Secretary Harvey. “The almost $8 million in grant funding invested throughout the commonwealth will make a positive difference in the lives of crime victims.”
ARPA funds will support projects providing direct services for crime victims, reentry services and recidivism reduction, prosecution and law enforcement response to gun violence, as well as enhancement of technology to respond to criminal victimization. Projects providing services to crime victims received priority, with over 92% of the awarded funds going for this purpose.
For a full list of 2022-23 ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Fund VOCA sub-award recipients, please visit the KJPSC’s website justice.ky.gov.
