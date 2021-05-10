FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Most of the major indicators tracking the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky saw drops on Sunday.
There were 196 new cases reported to state public health officials, 21.6% of which, or 42, involved those who were 18 years of age or younger.
While that is 348 fewer than on Saturday and marks the fourth straight day of a decline, it should be noted that some labs are closed or do not report on the weekend, which could make that number artificially low. It can take until the following Tuesday for all the labs to submit their data.
Only two counties reported a double-digit number of cases: Jefferson with 44 and Fayette had 26. There have now been 448,952 positive cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky, since the first one in March 2020.
Kentucky’s positivity rate is currently 3.28%, based on a seven-day rolling average of tests versus positive results. That was down 0.04% from Saturday and marked a continued slow drop for the fourth consecutive day, since peaking at 3.57% on Wednesday.
There were eight new deaths submitted from local health departments, and none from the ongoing audit of death certificates issued last fall and winter. That compares to 19 on Saturday and 10 on Friday and raises the number of Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 to 6,586.
The number of Kentuckians hospitalized fell to 396 on Sunday, marking the first time it has been below 400 for a several weeks. Of them, 114 were in the ICU and 51 on a ventilator.
As of Sunday, 1,867,037 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Although Gov. Andy Beshear has said starting May 28 he will raise the capacities at businesses and venues with less than 1,000 people from 60% to 75%, and for outdoor venues over 1,000 from 50% to 60%; when the state reaches 2.5 million people having their first injection, all limits will be lifted for those facilities holding up to 1,000.
To see all vaccination sites including those with free transportation options, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this coming week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. To see Kentucky’s full daily COVID-19 report, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Gov. Beshear’s next press briefing on the coronavirus is scheduled for Monday afternoon at 4, and can be viewed live on his Facebook page and YouTube channel.
