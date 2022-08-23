WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley Countians impacted by the late July flooding have a chance to speak with FEMA representatives in person with the opening this week of a Mobile Recovery Center in Williamsburg.
The center opened Sunday at 368 Penny Lane, within the basement level of the Whitley County Health Department.
Though the mobile center will be closed Wednesday, it will reopen Thursday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“It’s going to be a total of six days,” FEMA Media Relations Specialist Nate Custer said. “It’s been slow; that’s why we’re trying to get the word out.”
The center is open to flood survivors not only from Whitley County but from Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Pike as well. Those individuals can also go to any center to get help applying for FEMA assistance. Fixed Disaster Recovery Centers are currently open in Jackson, Manchester, Leburn, Whitesburg, Hazard and Pikeville.
“It’s very flexible in that regard,” Custer observed.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
FEMA representatives at the centers will be able to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.
Custer noted that in addition to first-time registrants, those who may have received an initial letter of denial or who may need further assistance are also encouraged to come in.
“It’s often because of just missing documents — a deed to prove ownership of the house proof of their identity or proof of occupancy, things like that,” Custer noted of denied assistance. “The Disaster Recovery Center can help them get those documents into the system.”
FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.
In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and agencies from the Commonwealth — such as the Kentucky Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division — will be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors.
It is not necessary to go to a disaster recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
Flood survivors who apply for FEMA assistance may be referred to the SBA. It is important to submit an SBA application so you can be considered for additional FEMA grants.
Custer also encouraged individuals to apply for assistance as soon as possible. The current deadline to register is September 28, a standard of 60 days from the disaster. He estimated that more than 10,000 have registered statewide thus far.
