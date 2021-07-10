Mintz, who opted to return to Kentucky for a second season, declared for the NBA Draft but carefully planned his path without the help of outside influences, such as hiring an agent. He also didn’t want to draw a paycheck overseas.
“For me, where I’m at with my group is, we don’t want to rush or elect to go overseas if I don’t have to,” Mintz said Thursday. “My goal was trying to find an organization that could use my skillset immediately or help foster me – or come back to Kentucky. So, it was very simple.”
Mintz said his main priority during the process was “solely about me, just finding understanding and the route to take.
“I had great communication with the coaching staff and knew beforehand this was what was going to go on,” he said. “I think it will be great.”
Mintz isn’t concerned about a roster stocked with a mixture of newcomers and experienced guards and kept an open mind as the Wildcats prepared for a future with or without his services. He led UK in scoring (11.5 points per game), assists (77) and 3-point field goals with 56.
“I think it will be great, honestly,” Mintz said. “Going into my process, I didn’t judge it too much. I knew that we needed the roster additions that the coaches made this year. That was a part of our team where we kind of struggled last year. I knew we had to make some additions in our backcourt. That didn’t surprise me at all. ... (There are) a lot of talented players back there, a lot more shooting, so I think it will be a lot of fun.”
Another deciding factor for Mintz was last year’s 9-16 mark, adding the experience was painful and “you don’t forget that you won nine games.”
“If that’s not enough motivation for anybody I don’t know what is,” Mintz said. “… We’re going to use that motivation, we’re going to live off of that. I think it’s going to be a great year. It’s going to be a lot of fight in us. It’s not the time to hold our heads too high right now. It’s the time to work.”
CBS SPORTS CLASSIC SET
One of Kentucky’s non-conference opponents for next season was announced on Thursday.
The Wildcats will take on Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic and the two border rivals will play the second game of a doubleheader at a site to be determined. North Carolina and UCLA will play in the opener at 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 in the eighth edition of the classic.
The Wildcats own a 3-4 mark in the prestigious event and lost to North Carolina 75-63 last season. The Tar Heels are 5-2, while Ohio State is 4-3 and UCLA has won just two games out of seven.
The four teams have combined for 26 national championships, led by UCLA with 11, Kentucky with eight and North Carolina with six titles.
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.
