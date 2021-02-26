LAUREL COUNTY — A London man was arrested Friday after it was reported a woman had a miscarriage caused by being severely beaten by the man.
Freddy T. Humfleet, age 44, of Echo Valley Road, was arrested early Friday at approximately 1:58 a.m. off Echo Valley Road, approximately 6 miles south of London.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office had received information from Whitley County Sheriff's Office that a female victim had reportedly been severely beaten by Humfleet causing her to have a miscarriage of an approximately 10-week-old fetus.
Laurel County Sheriff's investigators went to Humfleet's residence off Echo Valley Road and conducted an investigation where they learned that Humfleet had struck the female victim with his hands, fists, and also with a wooden board causing severe bruising and cuts to her face, neck and body, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Humfleet had reportedly also choked the female victim impeding her normal breathing.
The female victim showed Sheriff's investigators where the fetal remains had been buried in a small blue metal container, covered with rocks and a small commemorative stone placed on top, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office press release.
Sheriff's investigators also found Humfleet in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
Humfleet was charged with third-degree fetal homicide, second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center with a $250,000 bond. He is due in court March 2.
Assisting on the investigation and arrest were: Lieut. Chris Edwards who is the case officer, shift Sgt. John Inman, Detective Robert Reed, K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Deputy Hunter Disney, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, Deputy Travis Napier, Detective James Sizemore,and Deputy Justin Taylor.
