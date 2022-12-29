WILLIAMSBURG — A Whitley County grocery store has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) after allegedly rejecting a job applicant because of his hairstyle, which the man claims he wears in accordance with his religious beliefs.
EEOC filed suit Tuesday with the London Division of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, claiming that the Hometown IGA in Williamsburg violated federal discrimination law (Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964) by refusing to hire Matthew Barnett “because of his Spiritualist Rastafarian dreadlocks.”
Barnett had applied for an Assistant Manager position at the store, which is owned by Houchens Food Group, Inc. The EEOC’s lawsuit alleges that Hometown IGA management staff informed Barnett during his interview that he would need to cut his dreadlocks to work at the grocery, and “immediately concluded” the interview when Barnett responded that he wouldn’t cut them due to his religious beliefs.
EEOC officials said in a press release that the Civil Rights Act requires employers to attempt to make a reasonable accommodation to sincere religious beliefs and practices. The agency said it filed suit after exhausting its conciliation efforts to reach a voluntary pre-litigation settlement.
“No employee or applicant should have to choose between their religion and their job,” EEOC Indianapolis District Director Michelle Eisele stated.
EEOC Regional Attorney Ken Bird added, “Employers must consider reasonable accommodations, as necessary, which allow employees and applicants to hold jobs without sacrificing their religious beliefs.”
Attorneys for the Houchens Food Group have not yet had the opportunity to file a response to the lawsuit.
The case is being litigated by the Louisville Area Office, which is part of the EEOC’s Indianapolis District, with jurisdiction over Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and parts of Ohio. More information is available at www.eeoc.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.